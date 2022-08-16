Flaming torches tied to poles highlighting power outages in Ambur

AMBUR: Irked by a total lack of response to their pleas for regular power supply, residents of bypass road, Perumal Koil Street and Kamaraj Road on Ambur town highlighted their plight by tying flaming torches to non-functional power poles in Ambur on Sunday night.

Sources said that though residents complained of regular power outages for long durations, their pleas were ignored.

Hence residents numbering 30 came out of their houses with flaming torches and tied them to power poles.

Finally, officials turned up on Monday morning and restored power supply.