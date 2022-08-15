TNEA merit list to be released on Tuesday: Details here

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) is all set to release the much-expected merit list for the students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

This year the engineering admission process was extended against the original schedule due to the delay in declaring the CBSE Class 12 results.

"The minister for Higher Education will release the rank list on Tuesday at about 10.30 am", Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2022) in charge and additional director of DOTE, T Purushothaman said on Monday.

Stating that as per the latest data, of the total 2.07 lakh applicants, who had enrolled, as many as 1.49 lakh students have done all the admission formalities including registration payment and uploading their certificates, he said: "Based on this merit list will be prepared".

According to the DOTE official, after the release of the rank list on August 16, the students will be given four days time to lodge grievances with regard to the merit list. "Firstly, the counselling will be conducted for differently-abled students, wards of the ex-servicemen and sports persons besides providing 7.5% quota for government school students from August 20 to August 23".

Pointing out that counselling for the general category and the students seeking vocational courses will begin on August 25, the official said "There will be several rounds of counselling for these students under this categories till October 21".

The official also said that once the students are allocated engineering seats, they need to pay the fees within seven working days. "If any student does not pay the fees in the stipulated time, the seat, which was allocated to him, will be given to the next person on the merit list, " he added.

"This year, the DOTE has made all the necessary arrangements to update the existing software to bring the merit list as per exact reservation percentage,” he said.