Natathi in Thoothukudi a model village panchayat

MADURAI: Natathi panchayat in Srivaikuntam block of Thoothukudi was chosen as the ‘Model Village panchayat 2022-23’ in Tamil Nadu, a recognition it earned for streamlining solid waste management.

Each house in the village was provided with two bins and conservancy staff were engaged in collecting them every day.

Their push carts and tricycles were provided with loudspeakers to promote cleanliness and waste segregation.