Natathi in Thoothukudi
Natathi in Thoothukudi
TamilNadu

Natathi in Thoothukudi a model village panchayat

Each house in the village was provided with two bins and conservancy staff were engaged in collecting them every day.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Natathi panchayat in Srivaikuntam block of Thoothukudi was chosen as the ‘Model Village panchayat 2022-23’ in Tamil Nadu, a recognition it earned for streamlining solid waste management.

Each house in the village was provided with two bins and conservancy staff were engaged in collecting them every day.

Their push carts and tricycles were provided with loudspeakers to promote cleanliness and waste segregation.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Thoothukudi
Waste management
Panchayat
Village Panchayat
Waste segregation
Natathi
Natathi in Thoothukudi
model village panchayat

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in