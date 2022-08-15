Krishnagiri records 42 new cases, 7.7% highest TPR
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported new 703 Covid cases, including a case from Delhi on Monday.
Total number of cases in the State reached 35,59,491.
New cases in Chennai stood at 132, while Coimbatore recorded 89 cases and Chengalpattu had 51 cases.
All other districts reported less than 50 new cases.
Tamil Nadu’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 3% after testing 23,782 samples in the past 24 hours.
Krishnagiri recorded highest TPR of 7.7% and Chennai reported 2.5%. Active cases in the State stood at 7,145.
With 964 more people discharged across the State, total recoveries reached 35,14,313. With no new Covid fatality in the past 24 hours, death toll stood at 38,033.
