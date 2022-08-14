Three brothers among four feared drowned in sea off Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: Four persons including three of a family were feared to have drowned in the sea off Tiruvottiyur on Sunday morning.

The missing were identified as Kabir (24), an auto driver and his siblings Afreen (18), Affan (16) and a friend, Sabari (16).

They are residents of Ambedkar street in Korukkupet.

Kabir along with his family members had come to the Palagai Thotti Kuppam beach in Jeevaratnam Nagar off Ennore Expressway.

The siblings were playing in the sea while other family members were sitting on the shore.

Around 8 am, they got stuck by a giant wave and were not to be seen.

Alarmed, the family members alerted the fishermen who took to the sea in their boats to look for them.

Police and personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services too conducted searches, but they were not to be found until evening, police said.