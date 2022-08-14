Slipper row: DMK too has cadres from Madurai, Minister dares BJP
CHENNAI: The verbal sword-fight between the DMK and BJP following an ugly altercation at Madurai's Thummukundu on Saturday, intensified as minister Periyakaruppan charged at the saffron party saying "we (DMK) too have 'angry' Madurai cadres in our rank." He responded to Annamalai's statement saying people of Madurai "won't tolerate insults."
The rural development minister launched the salvo while he was at a rally raising awareness against usage of narcotic substances at Karaikudi.
Tamil Nadu's finance minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, representing the DMK, visited Madurai to pay his last respects to the slain Rifleman Lakshmanan. It so happened that while the Minister's convoy arrived, TN BJP chief Annamalai was stopped from paying respects. One of the irate BJP cadres threw a slipper at the minister's car creating a ruckus.
The BJP cadres were supporters of Dr Saravanan, who later visited the minister to apologise for the actions of his cadres. Upset over the incident Saravanan decided to quit the BJP.
Annamalai commenting on this issue said, "BJP is a peace-loving party, however the minister's (PTR) jibe at our cadres is unacceptable. Madurai people can never tolerate insults". He also wished Saravanan luck on his political journey.
