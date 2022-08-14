Slipper row: DMK too has cadres from Madurai, Minister dares BJP

CHENNAI: The verbal sword-fight between the DMK and BJP following an ugly altercation at Madurai's Thummukundu on Saturday, intensified as minister Periyakaruppan charged at the saffron party saying "we (DMK) too have 'angry' Madurai cadres in our rank." He responded to Annamalai's statement saying people of Madurai "won't tolerate insults."

The rural development minister launched the salvo while he was at a rally raising awareness against usage of narcotic substances at Karaikudi.