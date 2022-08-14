Highest TPR of 7.4% in Coimbatore with 92 cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 759 new COVID-19 cases, including a case from Delhi.

Total number of cases in the State reached 35,58,788. Chennai recorded 138 new cases Coimbatore had 92 and there were 53 cases in Chengalpattu.

Test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 3% after 25,175 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Coimbatore had the highest TPR of 7.4%. Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 7,406 with the highest number in Chennai with 2,813 active cases.

Over 1,030 people recovered, and the total recoveries reached 35,13,349. With no new Covid fatality in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,033.