NEET aspirant ends life fearing low score

TIRUCHY: A NEET aspirant committed suicide by hanging, early on Friday, in Karur fearing low score in the just gone examination.

S Prithishri (18), daughter of Sekar, a worker in a powerloom at Tharangambadi residing at Kadavur in Karur had completed her Class 12 scoring 560 marks out of 600. Prithishri had appeared for NEET examination last year and she could not score good marks and so she attempted repeating the exam and appeared for the same last month. After checking the keys, Prithishri was disappointed as she could not get the expected score and she was not talking to anyone in the house and appeared to be frustrated.

On Thursday night, when the family members were away, Prithishri hanged herself in the house. Late at night, the parents tried to contact her, but she had not responded to their calls and so they called the neighbours, who in turn went to the house and found the girl hanging.

Soon they passed on the information to the Lalapettai police who rushed to the spot and broke open the doors and retrieved the body and sent it to Karur GH for post-mortem.

Lalapettai Inspector Jothi registered a case and investigations are on.