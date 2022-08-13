Inciting violence will make BJP political orphans: Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: DMK general secretary and Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Saturday condemned the BJP for the attack on his cabinet colleague Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and said that the BJP would become a political orphan if it plans to develop the party by inciting violence.

In a statement issued late Saturday night, Duraimurugan said that it was evident from their uncouth act that BJP knows nothing more than obscene politics like flinging slippers and destroying statues. Condemning the ‘disgusting’ and ‘uncouth’ act of flinging slipper on PTR’s car, Duraimurugan said that the BJP, which has insulted the sacrifice of the deceased soldier by flinging slipper on the vehicle of the minister who was returning after paying homage to the martyr, does not deserve to talk about patriotism. The cheap incident has exposed the patriotism ‘drama’ of the BJP and demonstrate that the party knows nothing more than engaging in cheap politics like flinging slippers and damaging statues. Remarking that the people of Tamilnadu have understood the cheap politics of the BJP, Duraimurugan cautioned that the BJP would be reduced to political orphans if it intends to develop the party by instigating violence. He also asked his cadre to keep calm as the police were initiating action on those instigated and involved in the attack.