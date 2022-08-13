3 TNCSC staff surrender before court in DPC scam

VELLORE: Three TN Civil Supplies Corporation officials surrendered in Vellore JM III court on Friday. They were involved in false billing scam, in which they created false bills and procured paddy from traders instead of farmers in Vellore and Ranipet districts.

The three were identified as Kuppusamy (57), Elumalai (48) and Subramani (59) attached to the Corporation’s Vellore regional office. They were remanded for 15 days by magistrate Padmakumari.

The case pertains to the Vellore CB-CID receiving complaints that during the last Kharif season when 12, 65 and 10 DPCs (direct purchase centres) were opened in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts respectively. The trio purchased more paddy from traders for a commission of Rs 5 per bag and created false documents to show as if the loads were received from local farmers.

Based on instructions from CB-CID DSP Gouthaman, inspector Mahalakshmi registered a case and arrested 21 persons, including Vellore TNCSC regional manager Nagarajan earlier.

Mahalakshmi told this reporter that the three who surrendered were already under suspension and fearing that they might be arrested they surrendered before the magistrate on Friday.