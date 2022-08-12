Take action to release TN fishermen arrested by SL Navy: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to prevail upon the Sri Lankan government for the release of nine Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy.

"I wish to draw your attention to the apprehension of nine Indian fishermen and their mechanised fishing boat August 10 by the Sri Lankan Navy. I request you to kindly prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the release of the nine Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their fishing boat at the earliest, " said Stalin, in a DO letter.

The nine fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing on August 6, 11.00 pm from Nagapattinam fishing harbor and while they were fishing in the mid sea, they were apprehended along with their boat and taken to Trincomalee Naval Base in Sri Lanka.