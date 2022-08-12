'Raise age limit to 40 yrs for Group 1 exams': Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately order and raise the maximum age limit to 40 years for writing Group 1 exam for the general category and 45 years for the reserved category.

In a statement, Anbumani argued that the exams are difficult to crack, and eliminating candidates on the basis that they are above 35 years was unfair.

He said, "It is shocking that the candidates' request to increase the age limit for the first batch of posts, including District Deputy Collector, run by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has been rejected again. I have been constantly voicing that the age limit should be raised for the first batch examination. The Tamil Nadu government has also raised the age limit by two years in 2018 and two years in 2021. But the difference between the raised age limit and the age limit demanded by the candidates is between a mountain and a sinkhole."

He added, "It is the duty and responsibility of the Tamil Nadu government to reduce this gap. 11 states in India have a higher age limit for participation in Group 1 exams than Tamil Nadu. It is unfair that the Government Staff Selection Commission continues to refuse to raise the age limit only in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is an example for other states in social justice. It should also reflect the age limit for the first batch examination. On the contrary, candidates should not be denied opportunities by showing commitment to adhere to the age limit. Realising this, the Tamil Nadu government should immediately decree to raise the age limit for writing the first batch of exams in Tamil Nadu to 40 yrs for the general category and 45 yrs for the reserved category."