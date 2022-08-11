Stalin announces ₹20L for family of deceased army personnel

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced Rs 20 lakh for the family of D Lakshmanan, the deceased army personnel, who died in the terrorist attack in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Stalin said that he was disheartened on hearing the news of death of three jawans in the terrorist attack. Stalin also expressed his condolences for all the three soldiers.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android