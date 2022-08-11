Piece of gold discovered at Sivagalai excavation site

Madurai: A piece of gold was found during the third phase of excavations currently under way at Sivagalai archaeological site in Thoothukudi district.

A team of State Archaeology Department recently discovered the treasure at Parakiramapandi Thiradu, a habitation site and the find was displayed along with an urn in the presence of Dr Kumaresan, professor, Madurai Kamaraj University on Wednesday, sources said.

The rare find appeared like a piece of pendant or earring. It weighed 0.03 gms and measured less than a cm in length. The urn contained two long fragile bones, two offering pots, one lid, two bowls and pots, sources told DT Next on Thursday.

During the third phase of excavation this year, 47 urns were found in Srimoolakarai and 34 urns from the other burial site of Sivagalai Parambu. The urn found was one among the 34 ancient objects discovered in Sivagalai Parambu.

As for excavations at the habitation site in Parakiramapandi Thiradu, around 200 artifacts have been unearthed so far this year. The antiques include spindle whorls, gamesmen, hopscotch, smoking pipe, terracotta wheel and ear lobe. Significant numbers of terracotta artifacts were discovered during this phase.

The unearthed antiquities could be exhibited at the site by September end when the current phase of excavation would be completed. Already, exhibitions were organised in two seasons.