V’nagar villagers allege practice of 2-tumbler system

MADURAI: Some villagers belonging to the Devendrakula Vellalar caste at Ellinganayakkampatti village in Virudhunagar taluk alleged that they were being subjected to discrimination through the practice of ‘two-tumbler system’ at a tea stall in the village.

S Pandi of East Street at Ellinganayakkampatti along with other villagers in a petition to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell said that nearly 50 families of the Devendrakula Vellalar caste were being illtreated by a tea stall owner, A Gopalsamy, who is a caste Hindu. He had encroached upon lands set aside for our caste and estab- lished the stall in that site. Apart from these, Pandi said Gopalsamy placed boulders on a street with an intention to prevent us from using the stretch.

Despite the presence of school, temples and church, Gopalsamy was selling cigarettes, beedi, tobacco products and plastic cups in his tea stall. Moreover, the tea stall owner would first draw water as much as he wants from the public tap using a hose from his tea stall and then only allow our caste members to access it, alleged Pandi.

Further, when our caste members walked through the street, where the tea stall was located, to go to the Muthalamman Temple festival, Gopalsamy abused them badly referring to our caste. There- fore, authorities concerned must evict the encroached tea stall and take action against Gopalsamy for practicing caste discrimination in different forms, Pandi appealed Virudhunagar Collector J Meghanatha Reddy, when contacted on Tuesday, said that such an issue was not brought to the attention of authorities. However, officials concerned would verify the charges and if found true would initiate action, the Collector assured.