Vellore police seize 42 sacks of gutkha , driver held

Vellore: Police tightening security to ensure that Vellore was not made a transit point for ganja and banned gutkha products led to seizure of Chennai-bound car from Bengaluru with 42 sacks of gutkha after a 22 km chase by police personnel in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said when they tried to stop the car at the Pallikonda Checkpost, the car turned into the Kandaneri Road in a bid to bypass the police. With their suspicions aroused the cops chased the car and managed to corner it at Thorapadi on the outskirts of Vellore after it had crossed Oosur and Ariyur. Car driver Rahul Sukka (24) of Varanasi was arrested and the banned products were seized. The contraband was estimated to be worth Rs 3 lakh. Vellore SP S Rajesh Kannan said lauding the cops who seized the vehicle after the long chase.