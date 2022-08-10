Kanniyakumari girl kills self as love triangle goes awry

CHENNAI: A graduate, in Kanniyakumari, killed herself due to a youth's coercion to love him while she was in a relationship with someone else.

Divya (20), from Marthandam of Kanniyakumari, was a friend of Renjith (20), a Class 12 passed out looking for a job. Divya then met Sherlin Bruce (19), a diploma student, at Inayam, while she was pursuing studies at her relative's place. They both fell in love and were in a relationship.

Angered by this, Renjith put Divya through mental torture by posting, allegedly morphed images of them being close. Divya mustered the courage to inform about this to her parents, but she couldn't recover from the state of shock, which led her to take this extreme step.

On returning to her residence in Marthandam's Maruthancode, she killed herself.

The Marthandam police, on information of the suicide, arrested Divya's boyfriend Bruce and are on the lookout for Renjith.