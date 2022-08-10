HC quashes case against ABVP ex-president Subbiah Shanmugam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed a case filed against a former ABVP president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam who was booked on charges of urinating before a neighbour’s house. Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the order on disposing of a petition filed by Subbiah. The petitioner sought a direction to quash the case pending before the trial court. The petitioner submitted that he and the complainant had entered into a compromise. Recording the submissions, the judge quashed the case proceedings against the surgical oncologist. Recently, Subbiah was arrested by the city police on charges of urinating in front of his neighbour’s house. However, the HC granted bail to him within two days after his arrest.