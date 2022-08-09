TNPCB forms 15 teams to monitor Tiruvottiyur, Manali area 24x7

CHENNAI: Following complaints of odour at several areas in north Chennai in the last month, the TNPCB formed 15 teams for monitoring in and around the Manali-Tiruvottiyur area at 7 locations for 24 hours to observe air quality. Monitoring began on August 6, and will continue till August 12.

The press release said, “Based on the complaint prone areas — Sathiyamoorthy Nagar, Kaladipet and Ellaiamman Kovil Street of Tiruvottiyur and the unit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL), Manali was inspected on July 7.

There were certain directions made after the inspection was completed, including the installation of online sensors for H2S and SO2 in the stack attached to all Sulphur Recovery Units (SRU).”

To compress the excess emission of hydrocarbon, the pollution control board advised the industry to install a gas recovery system for the existing flare system. And, also to install an additional flare system that’d help prevent the excess emission of gas from the company.

Odour complaints were raised again on July 14, and it was inspected the same day and the following day too.

The industries were instructed to operate under the permissible limits of air pollution control measures. On July 21, the State government passed an order where a 5-member technical committee formed to inspect the sources and submit a detailed report on July 22.

“Due to the persistent odour in the downwind direction of the unit of CPCL, 15 teams (equipped with portable VOC monitors) were formed to observe the air quality and report any adverse situation from August 6 in and around Manali and Tiruvottiyur areas at 7 locations for 24 hours,” said the press release.

Additionally, 2 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMs) were installed one each in the upwind direction and the downwind direction for 24-7 monitoring of parameters such as H2S, Ammonia, TVOC and Mercaptans in addition to the regular parameters.

Also, a mobile CAAQMs has also been stationed in the Manali area to monitor the air quality.