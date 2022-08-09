TN yet to implement use of assistive devices for disabled students

CHENNAI: Despite the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) allowing disabled students of classes 10-12 to write board exams using assistive devices, teachers working in special schools claim no arrangements were made during the exam. Nor have they received any information on the initiative taken on the same.

The DGE in April released a GO allowing disabled students to write board exam using assistive devices such as talking calculator, tailor frame, Braille slate, abacus, geometry kit, Braille measuring tape, communication chart and Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) electronic devices.

Since they had been using the help of scribes to write exams, the directorate had decided to allow assistive devices for this year’s board exam.

However, a teacher working at a government special school said, “From our school, 35 students wrote the final exam using scribes. During the exams or after, we were uninformed about allowing them to use assistive devices. Our students so far have only used an angle pro app to record lessons.”

Pointing out the need to introduce assistive devices at the earliest, the teacher added, “Disabled students are used to scribes writing exams for them. So it may take some time for them to get used to devices and write exams independently. Hence, the DGE and the Department of Welfare of Differently-abled Persons should implement steps early.”

Interestingly, the teacher also pointed out the need for government laptops so that the students can be trained.

Another teacher of a government-aided special school also said that none of her hearing-impaired students used any sort of device to write exams this year.

“Different assistive devices will be required for different conditions. More importantly, children must be trained well in advance to use them efficiently in board exams,” she pointed out.

An official from the department for the differently-abled said, “We’ll soon be taking steps to create awareness regarding assistive devices among students. However, we also request respective teachers from special schools to put forward any important suggestions they have.”

The official added that often, students with visual, hearing and speech impairments along with cerebral palsy (congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone or posture) and locomotive disability appear for board exams across schools in Tamil Nadu.

“The need for assistive devices will vary as per their conditions, hence, we will soon address it with teachers at special schools,” the official added.

The DGE did not respond despite multiple attempts.

