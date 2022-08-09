Rain fury continues in Nilgiris, Gudalur library building collapses

Coimbatore: The rain fury continued unabated causing widespread damage to properties in The Nilgiris on Tuesday.

Most of the rivers, including Moyar and Pandiyaru were in high spate causing flooding in low-lying areas in the hill district. For the second consecutive day, the vehicle movement between Gudalur and Masinagudi was suspended as water flowed over the low-level bridge.

Forest Minister K Ramachandran, accompanied by District Collector SP Amrith inspected flood ravaged areas and ushered the officials to take preventive arrangements. He inspected a public library, which collapsed in Gudalur resulting in thousands of books stacked inside getting wet on Monday evening.

Soon after the incident, a team of officials from the Revenue Department led by RDO J Saravana Kannan and NDRF team rushed to the spot to inspect shifting of books, computer and other records to a safe place. Officials said life loss was averted as there were no public inside the library, when the building collapsed.

Ramachandran also handed out a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of a 45-year-old woman, who died after a tree got uprooted and fell on her, while she was plucking tea leaves in an private estate in ‘O’ Valley Town Panchayat in Gudalur. The victim, Sumathi, was crushed to death on the spot, while Marudhammal (55), was rescued with severe injuries and taken to Gudalur Government Hospital on Monday evening. Multiple incidents of tree falls, mud slips and power outages were reported in different parts of the hill district.

Similarly, heavy discharge from Pillur Dam led to plantain crops in large areas along the course of River Bhavani being submerged.