World Athletics Under -20: Madurai boy makes nation proud

MADURAI: The hard work and sheer determination paved the way for the success of 17-year old Selva Prabhu Thirumaran, a youth from Madurai, who brought laurels to India after having excelled in the World Athletics Under -20 Championship in Colombia.

Much to his credit, the young athlete Selva Prabhu, a second year student of English Literature in Tiruchy, who hails from Kodimangalam village in Madurai district, made his dream come true on Friday after he won the men’s triple jump silver. Under the coaching of Cuban Yoandris

Betanzos at JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport in Ballari, Karnataka, the athlete scored brownie points and got the best of him by recording 16.15m, his father T Thirumaran said.

His father, Thirumaran (52), a traditional farmer, while recalling his son’s performance, said his family burst into tears when they learnt that he claimed silver in his first-ever big international contest. After receiving the silver medal at the podium, Selva Prabhu spoke to his father saying that ‘I did it,’ Thirumaran told DT Next on Sunday.

A mood of jubilation prevailed at the village as scores of people cut cake and celebrated the occasion and some others burst crackers. His father added that he had moments of curiosity about his son’s performance on track and spent two sleepless nights watching the event on his cell phone after recharging it for Rs 25.

Further, he said 2022 becomes a prosperous year for Prabhu, who has bagged six medals so far. However, his last triumph in Columbia was the biggest. On five other track meets this year, he won medals at national level. Prabhu had confidence in his athletic acumen and managed to get his passport in January this year. In his athletic career, he bagged nearly 60 medals so far. Above all, his ultimate ambition is to win an Olympic medal.

Thirumaran discovered Prabhu’s passion for athletics early. Initially, Prabhu started with long jump when at the age of

10. During his school, he concentrated on sports apart from studying. Further recalling, Thirumaran said despite toiling under sun on paddy field, he ensured to take his son Prabhu to practice in Madurai Race Course stadium at 5 am, for seven years. His hard work created the path from long jump champion to triple jump athlete after he joined Class

11. Thirumaran while thanking the state government for accommodating Prabhu at SDAT Hostel, also added that he sold off three cents of land to meet his son’s expenses on flight travel and others.