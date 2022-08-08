Vellore AIADMK leader seeks police protection for EPS meeting today

Vellore: AIADMK Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu called on Vellore SP S Rajesh Kannan and requested police protection for the venue near the Collectorate where AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will address a rally on his way to Chennai from Salem on Tuesday. Appu told DT Next that he had met the SP following some banners welcoming EPS were found to be torn near the Vellore Collectorate. While some had pictures of the party’s regional secretary of the IT wing Janani R Satish being torn another had the picture of Appu being torn. Appu said he had requested the SP to provide protection for the opposition leader. “As I did not know who tore the banners – whether it was DMK or O Panneerselvam faction cadre, I could only request him to ensure that this was not repeated. EPS was expected to address a gathering near the Collectorate at noon on Tuesday.