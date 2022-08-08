Swollen Moyar paralyses normal life in The Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: With rains continuing to pound The Nilgiris, most of the rivers were in spate resulting in flooding in residential areas and vehicle movement was suspended on some arterial roads.

Vehicle movement between Gudalur and Masinagudi was disrupted as water flowed over a causeway due to flooded Moyar River. While people could not carry out their routine activities due to the block, police said heavy vehicles carrying essential commodities alone were permitted to use the way.

Similarly, traffic on Mysuru National Highways was hit as a tree got uprooted on the stretch, while electric lines were snapped resulting in power outages during early morning hours. The revenue department staff cleared the fallen tree after which traffic resumed at around 8.30 am.

Water from several flooded rivers flowing down the hills entered into houses forcing people to move to temporary relief centres. As many as 72 persons from Puramanavayal tribal village were evacuated by revenue staff.

They were sheltered in a relief camp, after water flooded their houses. More than 300 plantain crops were damaged in rains accompanied by strong winds in Kambadi in Devarshola Town Panchayat.

Mettur inflow increases to 1.45 lakh cusecs

Meanwhile, the inflow into the Mettur dam rose to 1.45 lakh cusecs on Monday.

After reducing gradually to 1.11 lakh cusecs on August 6, the inflow surged to 1.40 lakh cusecs on Monday morning and further to 1.45 lakh cusecs in the evening. As the dam has reached its full reservoir level, the entire inflow has been discharged resulting in heavy flooding in Cauvery.

Similarly, discharge from Bhavani Sagar Dam, which has reached its maximum holding capacity has also been increased from 12,500 cusecs on Sunday evening to around 20,000 cusecs on Monday evening following an increase in inflow.