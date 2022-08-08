TamilNadu

Stalin issues appointment orders to TNPSC candidates

The programme was attended by Minister AV Velu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and other senior government officials.
Chief Minister MK Stalin issued appointment orders to TNPSC candidates
Chief Minister MK Stalin issued appointment orders to TNPSC candidates
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday issued appointment orders to those candidates selected through the TNPSC examination for the Highways Department and Public Works Department.

The orders were issued to 10 candidates each out of the 181 for Junior Professional Officer posts in the Highways Department and 144 selected for Junior Professional Officer (Civil) posts in the Public Works Department.

The programme was attended by Minister AV Velu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and other senior government officials.

