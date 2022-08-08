Several districts of TN to receive rain for next two days

CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain for the next 48 hours due to wind variation, predicted by the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) on Monday. In addition, a strong wind warning has been issued for the fishermen over the Tamil Nadu coastal region till August 11.

Due to change in westerly wind speed variation, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari and North Tamil Nadu (Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, and Tiruvarur districts) for the next two days, as per the daily RMC bulletin.

Chennaiites experienced overcast weather with light rains on Monday morning. For the next few days, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, and some areas are expected to get light to moderate rain. It will lead to a decrease in the maximum temperature for the next few days, it is likely to record around 34 degree Celsius.

The Centre advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea till Thursday due to the strong wind. Gusty winds of 45 kmph to 65 kmph are likely to occur over Kanyakumari coast, Gulf of Mannar, Tamil Nadu coastal areas and South West Bay of Bengal adjacent to Sri Lanka.

Additionally, it has extended over Lakshadweep areas, Kerala-Karnataka coastal areas and adjoining Southeast and Middle East Arabian Sea areas.

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in the Nilgiris is 19 cm, followed by Coimbatore 10 cm, Theni 6 cm, Kanniyakumari, Salem, and Tirunelveli received 3 cm rainfall each.