Police get custody of youth with ISIS links

Coimbatore: A court in Erode on Monday granted two days of police custody of a youth arrested with links to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Aasif Muzafudin, 27, who had links with the banned outfit was booked under various sections including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and IPC section 121 for attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against the Government of India. Veerappan Chatram police arrested him on July 26.