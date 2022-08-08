Odour nuisance: TNPCB directs CPCL to cut production to 75%

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Monday asked Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd to reduce its production capacity to 75 per cent. The direction follows the complaints from the public residing in the Tiruvottiyur area about odour nuisance. Following the complaints, the TNPCB had inspected the area three times last month.

Apart from asking CPCL to operate air pollution control measures continuously and effectively, the TNPCB had also directed CPCL to furnish crude oil consumption on daily basis, to ensure maximum sulphur recovery in the sulphur recovery plants and to the quantity of Sulphur recovered besides reducing the production capacity to 75 per cent.

It may be noted that the TN government has also constituted a technical expert committee to identify the sources of the problem and the committee has submitted its report after inspecting the area.