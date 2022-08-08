NDA govt’s policies will break India, warns Vaiko

COIMBATORE: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday said India will disintegrate like Soviet Union, if BJP tries to impose one language, one nation and one religion policy.

Speaking on the third day of CPI’s state conference in Tirupur on Monday, Vaiko slammed the BJP for imposing its Hindutva agenda of one language, one nation and one religion policy.

“All languages and religions should be treated with equal respect. But, there is an attempt to impose Hindi and Sanskrit. Everyone should take a vow to defeat these Hindutva forces from imposing their sinister plans. PM Narendra Modi does not rule for the welfare of people, but for the growth of corporate’s like Ambani and Adani groups,” he said.

Stating that BJP cannot grow in Tamil Nadu, if friendly parties come together and strengthen their bonding to exhibit fearless unity against oppression, Vaiko declared that BJP could grow anywhere, but not in Tamil Nadu.

CPI leader R Nallakannu, national general secretary D Raja and state secretary R Mutharasan were present on the occasion.