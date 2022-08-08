TamilNadu

Leopard on prowl around Bhavani Sagar captured; released into wild

Over the last few months, the leopard was believed to have killed several heads of cattle and dogs in the Pudupeerkadavu area.
The captured leopard in the cage in Bhavani Sagar on Monday
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: A male leopard, which was triggering panic in Bhavani Sagar area near Sathyamangalam was captured by the Forest Department on Monday.

Over the last few months, the leopard was believed to have killed several heads of cattle and dogs in the Pudupeerkadavu area. The villagers, who were gripped in fear over frequent straying of the carnivore, had then urged the Forest Department to take efforts to capture the leopard.

Therefore, the staff placed a cage in a farm owned by Kuppusamy in Bhavani Sagar. Also, the movement of the leopard was monitored closely by a team.

Early on Monday morning, the leopard was trapped inside the cage. On receiving information, a Forest Department team examined the animal and found it to be in good health. Then, the leopard was shifted in a vehicle and released into deep forests. The villagers heaved a sigh of relief following the capture of the animal.

