Clip of ambulance ‘waiting’ for Minister’s convoy triggers debate

TIRUCHY: A video showing an ambulance being stopped to make way for a Minister’s convoy that went viral triggered a debate in political and public circles in central districts on Monday. Sources said, that Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi went to inspect the flood-affected areas in Anaikarai (Lower Anicut) on Saturday. While the Minister’s vehicle and the convoy was returning after the inspection via Lower Anicut Link Road, an ambulance coming in the opposite direction was stopped by the police personnel. The video of the ambulance waiting for the convoy to pass went viral on social media triggering a debate in political and public circles. Many blamed the Minister for making the ambulance wait. However, sources close to the Minister said that the bridge it was on was weak and vehicles were allowed only from one direction at a time till then, those in the opposite direction will have to wait. It is like a turn system.