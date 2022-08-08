Allegations on low beneficiaries under health schemes baseless: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Responding to a statement on the number of beneficiaries under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam by the opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the number of beneficiaries are carefully recorded and allegations of duplication are baseless.

The Opposition leader had alleged that the scheme had achieved a target of one crore but has benefitted only 40 lakh. The Health Minister said that the opposition leader was not aware of the progress of the scheme and more than 50 lakh beneficiaries were declared on February 23rd in Chengalpattu, 60 lakh on 10th April in Madurai, and 75 lakh in Namakkal.

"The Opposition leader said that it is a non-functional project but until August 6, as many as 83,45,992 people have been benefitted and 1,57,41,972 have received repeated services, " he said.

He added that 33,12,656 people with hypertension have been benefitted and 63,27,159 have received repeated services. At least 23,07,586 diabetics have been benefitted and 45,25,522 diabetics have received repeated services. As many as 16,86,058 have received treatment for both diabetes and hypertension and 35,63,320 repeated services have been given.

At least 3.38 lakh people have been provided with palliative care and 4.67 lakh people have received repeated services. For physiotherapy process, 7 lakh people have been given assistance and 8.56 lakh people have been given repeated services. A total of 903 people have been the first time beneficiaries of dialysis and 25,462 people are among those who received the repeated services.

He further stated that 1.01 lakh people have been benefitted through Innuyir Kappom Thittam across the State and about 1,760 medical camps have been put under Varumun Kappom Thittam. The Health Minister also said that Amma clinics were non-functional and not run efficiently after being launched in the State as only a small room with no adequate equipment were used for the scheme.