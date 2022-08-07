Mid-term exams in State-run schools, a first after lockdown

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has begun conducting mid-term exams for government and aided school students across Tamil Nadu. The exam, conducted on different dates across TN, is the first after schools commenced offline classes for 2022-23 academic year.

Each district in the State has been allowed to schedule the exam dates as per their syllabus completion for mid-term exams. While the exams in Chennai began on August 4, some northern districts will have them from August 12.

According to the department, for classes 11 and 12, exams in Chennai began on August 4 and are set to be over by August 12. Subsequently from classes 6-10 in Chennai, exams began on August 5, which will be completed on August 12.

A teacher from a higher secondary school said, “Since offline classes began, we’ve been conducting weekly tests for students. The education commissioner also told us to revise topics for students and have homework books. Since I evaluate papers, I can notice the practice has paid off.”

Exams in Cuddalore will commence on August 12 for classes 6-12. Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts have scheduled them on August 16 due to 75th Independence Day on the August 15.

“Exams are being conducted with minimum portions in each subject. Hence students will not feel the pressure of writing exams after a long gap,” said a government school teacher in Gingee.