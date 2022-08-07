Expo opened at Virudhunagar to mark National Handloom Day

MADURAI: A handloom exhibition cum sale was inaugurated in Virudhunagar to mark National Handloom Day, celebrated on August 7, every year. Collector J Meghanatha Reddy inaugurated the exhibition on the premises of Virudhunagar Collectorate on Sunday. It was in 2015 that the Union government declared August 7 as National Handloom Day. The main aim of National Handloom Day is to raise awareness about the importance of the handloom industry and its contribution, he said. Handloom products, are available for sale at 20 per cent discount at the expo.