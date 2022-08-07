TamilNadu

Expo opened at Virudhunagar to mark National Handloom Day

It was in 2015 that the Union government declared August 7 as National Handloom Day.
Expo opened at Virudhunagar to mark National Handloom Day
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: A handloom exhibition cum sale was inaugurated in Virudhunagar to mark National Handloom Day, celebrated on August 7, every year. Collector J Meghanatha Reddy inaugurated the exhibition on the premises of Virudhunagar Collectorate on Sunday. It was in 2015 that the Union government declared August 7 as National Handloom Day. The main aim of National Handloom Day is to raise awareness about the importance of the handloom industry and its contribution, he said. Handloom products, are available for sale at 20 per cent discount at the expo.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Virudhunagar
National Handloom Day
National Handloom Day expo

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in