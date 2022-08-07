Bhavanisagar discharge puts Delta districts on high alert

CHENNAI: After the Bhavanisagar reservoir released 1.89 lakhs cusecs of water, the delta districts of Tamil Nadu are on high alert.

Officials from the state's water resource department told IANS that of the 1.89 lakh cusecs of water released from the Bhavanisagar reservoir, 59,661 cusecs were released into the Cauvery river and 1.29 lakh cusecs into the Kollidam river.

Tiruchi, Thanjavur, and Karur are on high alert and the district administrations have warned locals to stay alert over the possibility of rising water levels in these rivers which may lead to houses being inundated.

As the Bhavanisagar reservoir reached 102 feet as against its maximum level of 105 feet, the water resources department released 25,863 cusecs of water into the Bhavani river on Saturday.

Water released into Bhavani generally traverses through the river for some time and later joins the Cauvery.

The department officials told IANS that the water level will increase once the water released from the Bhavanisagar reservoir reaches the Upper Anicut.

Tiruchi district collector M. Pradeep Kumar told IANS that the district administration, police, and fire and rescue department are geared up for any eventuality.

The district authorities have already deployed personnel in 27 vulnerable spots in Tiruchi district and flood inputs are shared with them every hour.

More than 300 people have been evacuated and moved to camps in Srirangam, Manachanallur, and Lalgudi and 159 new shelters will be formed soon, the district authorities told IANS.

Karur district collector, Prabhu Shankar told IANS that more than 150 families have been evacuated and accommodated at safe relief camps.