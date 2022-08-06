Several express trains rescheduled: Details inside

CHENNAI: Several express trains have been rescheduled in view of line block for facilitating train maintenance works in Chennai - Gudur and Katpadi - Jolarpettai section.

Train no 22637 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mangalore Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 13.15 hrs on 08th, 09th, 13th, 15th, 16th, 20th, 22nd, 23rd, 27th, 29th, 30th August and 03rd, 05th, 06th September is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 13.55 hrs (late by 40 mins).

Train no 12609 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 13.35 hrs on 08th, 09th, 13th, 15th, 16th, 20th, 22nd, 23rd, 27th, 29th, 30th August and 03rd, 05th, 06th September is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 14.05 hrs (Late by 30 mins).

Train no 12840 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Howrah Superfast Mail scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 19.15 hrs on 20th August, 2022 is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 20.15 hrs (Late by 1 hr).

Train no 17229 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Secunderabad Sabari Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 07.00 hrs on 08th, 09th, 10, 11th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, 29th, 30th, 31st August -amp; 01st, 02nd, 03rd, 05th, 06th, 07th September (Except Sundays) is rescheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.30 hrs (Late by 3 hrs 30 mins).

Train no 16354 Nagercoil – Kacheguda Weekly Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 09.00 hrs on 13th, 20th, 27th August and 03rd September, 2022 (Saturdays) is rescheduled to leave Nagercoil at 12.00 hrs (Late by 3 hrs), a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.