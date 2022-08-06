New cases less than 100 in all districts except Chennai, Kovai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,094 new Covid cases, including a case each from Maharashtra and Karnataka on Saturday. Total number of cases in the State reached to 35,51,641. New cases in Chennai stood at 239, while Coimbatore recorded 127 cases. Number of new cases has dropped below 100 in all other districts. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 3.9% after testing 27,742 samples in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 8.6% was reported in Mayiladathurai and Chennai reported 4.1%. Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 10,261 currently. With 1,431 more people being discharged across the State, total recoveries have reached 35,03,357. With no new COVID fatality in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,033.
