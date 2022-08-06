AIADMK never completed any irrigation scheme: Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Saturday said that the previous AIADMK regime had merely started a few schemes and never completed any irrigation scheme in their tenure.

Hitting out at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for questioning the implementation of irrigation schemes in the incumbent regime, Duraimurugan sarcastically said, “I am surprised that you (Palaniswami) still remember Cauvery - Gundar interlinking, Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery, Sarabanga scheme and Athikadavu - Avinashi schemes.”

Wondering if the LoP remembers that he did not avail a rupee of the Rs 11,400 crore sought from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery scheme, the Minister, in a statement issued in this regard, said, “You had spent Rs 565 crore for Sarabanga scheme, but did you fill at least 10 lakes? Did you lay pipelines for an inch to fill the lakes? You did not even complete the pumping station construction. You even forgot the crucial land acquisition work for the project. Now, we are executing the projects forgotten by you.”

Conceding that the Avinashi - Athikadavu project was delayed owing to Covid, Duraimurugan said that about 95% of the works were over and the project would be completed before December 2022.