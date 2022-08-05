Tamil Nadu govt orders transfer of 6 IAS officers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Friday ordered the transfer of 6 IAS officers.

According to the order, IAS officers Jawahar, Karthik, Manivasan, Mangat Ram Sharma, Anand, and S Madhumathi have been transferred.

Jawahar has been appointed as the secretary of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, Manivasan has been appointed as the principal secretary of the Public Works Department, Karthik as Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department. S Madhumathi as the Managing Director of the Small Business Development Corporation, Mangat Ram Sharma has been appointed as Secretary for Backward and Minority Welfare department, and Anand as Director of Adi Dravidar Welfare department.