BJP trying to create confusion in AIADMK, says CPI leader

COIMBATORE: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Friday slammed the BJP for trying to create confusion in the AIADMK.
Speaking to reporters in Tirupur after overseeing the arrangements for the four-day 25th state conference of CPI to start on Saturday, Mutharasan said there is no confusion in the AIADMK, but only the BJP is creating confusion in the party.
“The AIADMK, which has lost its ability to take independent decisions following the demise of J Jayalalithaa, has now become a puppet in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
Referring to the observation by the Supreme Court that irrational freebies are paving way to an economic disaster, Mutharasan however said that progressive freebie schemes are required for the upliftment of the poor.
“Modi claims the nation is on a developmental path, but 20 crore people go to bed everyday skipping their dinner and lakhs of people live on footpaths. They should not be seen as freebies, but state government’s schemes to uplift the poor,” Mutharasan added.
Further, he said that the Secular Progressive Alliance is strong and is ready to face the Parliamentary polls in 2024.
