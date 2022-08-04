Now, TN farmers can rent agri equipment at low cost

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday flagged off agriculture equipment which will be rented at low cost for the benefit of farmers. Equipment such as 185 tractors, 185 rotavators, 185 mechanical ploughs and 120 cage wheels were purchased by the State government at the cost of Rs 22.34 crore and they will be rented to farmers at low cost. The Chief Minister handed over 25 sets of tractors, rotavators and ploughs to farmers as mark of inaugurating the scheme.

According to officials of Agriculture department, rotavators will help break the unwanted plants and herbs and will push them deep into the land so that they will act as natural manures for the soil.

The manual ploughs will help break the soil and will make them softer for first time cultivation and cage wheels will help cultivation in mud.

The announcement to provide agricultural equipment at low cost for rent for farmers was announced in the first Agriculture budget in 2021-22.