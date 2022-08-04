Need to use electricity wisely, says Meyyanathan

TIRUCHY: Though the carbon emission in the country is comparatively less, we need to minimise the use of electricity to protect the environment, said Minister Siva V Meyyanathan in Pudukkottai on Wednesday.

Addressing the visitors of Pudukkottai Book Fair, Meyyanathan said, it is time to promote reading habit, especially among those in rural Tamil Nadu. “Reading of good books keeps your mind free from communal thoughts and it will certainly put an end to communal clashes,” the Minister added.

While the COVID pandemic taught everyone a lesson on the importance of leading a healthy life and living a life in sync with nature, he said adding, “In order to lead an intellectual life, we need to read books.”

He also said that India was a less carbon emitting country but still, we need to minimize the usage of electricity and look for alternative energy, which would protect the environment. “Only by reading good books, we can drive away the communal feelings and it would bring communal harmony among the masses,”

The Minister promised to distribute books to all schools in his Assembly segment and donated Rs 1 lakh to the Pudukkottai Science Club. The book fair organisers felicitated the Minister

