Heavy rains lead to increased hydropower generation in TN

CHENNAI: The heavy southwest monsoon in the Western Ghats and constant inflow of water from reservoirs in Karnataka have led to dams in Tamil Nadu gaining full capacity.

In the first week of July, an average of 18 million units of electricity were generated. However, heavy rain and an increase in the water level have led to generation of 21 million units on July 31 only which is a quantum jump in the generation of electricity.

The total installed capacity of hydroelectric power is 2321.90 MW with the hydropower stations in the Nilgiris district alone having an installed capacity of 833 MW.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) generally produce hydropower only early in the morning and then between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. However, with the heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and inflow from Karnataka, hydropower is being produced round the clock.

The target set by the Central Electricity Authority for Tamil Nadu's hydropower generation is pegged at 4000 million units but the Tangedco officials are confident that the generation would exceed this level given the heavy southwest monsoon and the rains in the catchment areas including in Karnataka and Kerala.