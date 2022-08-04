Flood alert in TN: Stalin chairs meeting with 14 dist Collectors

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu facing the spillover effects of the Southwest monsoon battering Karnataka and Kerala, Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a meeting with the 14 riparian districts' Collectors on Thursday.

Excess water has been released from the Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar dam due to unprecedented downpour in the Cauvery catchment areas of Kerala and Karnataka. The incoming water to Mettur dam is up from 40,000 cusecs/second to 2,00,000 cusecs/second in the past 24 hours.

Under these circumstances, distributaries in the Cauvery delta districts in Tamil Nadu are witnessing heavy flooding. Stalin has called on the districts' Collectors to discuss flood preparedness measures.