Flood alert in TN: Stalin chairs meeting with 14 dist Collectors

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu facing the spillover effects of the Southwest monsoon battering Karnataka and Kerala, Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a meeting with the 14 riparian districts' Collectors on Thursday.
Excess water has been released from the Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar dam due to unprecedented downpour in the Cauvery catchment areas of Kerala and Karnataka. The incoming water to Mettur dam is up from 40,000 cusecs/second to 2,00,000 cusecs/second in the past 24 hours.
Under these circumstances, distributaries in the Cauvery delta districts in Tamil Nadu are witnessing heavy flooding. Stalin has called on the districts' Collectors to discuss flood preparedness measures.
The Chief Minister informed the water resources authorities to see to that there is no fatal adventures like getting closer or taking selfies at the flood prone areas.
He along with Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and Disaster Management and Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran were present in the meeting held through video conference.
Minister Ramachandran on Wednesday said the State received 94 per cent more rainfall during the Southwest monsoon and has 242 mm rainfall with the 32 districts averaging at 5.48 mm rainfall on Tuesday.
