Collector-traders face-off resolved; strike call withdrawn

VELLORE: A face-off between traders of Pallikonda town and Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian was averted after the latter expressing regret, assured that the ongoing drainage work, which affected pedestrian and vehicle movement for over 59 days, would be completed expeditiously, sources said.

It all started when the Collector visited the town panchayat office at Pallikonda and called for a meeting of traders after they staged a road roko over the issue. During the meet, traders’ association president Ramamurthy was explaining the difficulties faced by the public in getting water and motorists due to the slow pace of drainage work, Pandian intervened and ordered Ramamurthy out of the room. Further, the Collector directed the local police to file an FIR against Ramamurthy.

The Collector then moved to the Revenue Inspector’s office and called three traders’ representatives for talks. As Ramamurthy was among the three, Pandian lost his cool and demanded to know why he was coming into the room when he was sent out of the earlier meeting. Protesting the Collector’s action, all traders left.

Traders then called for a total closure of shops in Pallikonda on August 5 and printed pamphlets announcing it. The protest plan went viral on social media and also reached Kumaravel Pandian. Following this, Pandian rushed to Pallikonda and called the traders for talks again.

Though traders initially refused to come citing rains, later they relented and met the Collector, who then expressed regret and assured that the drain works would be expedited. Pallikonda AIADMK town secretary and jewel shop owner EM Umapathy, who was present at talks told DT Next, “We are happy that the issue finally resulted in drainage work being expedited.”

Then the shop closure agitation was withdrawn. Traders’ association president Ramamurthy could not be reached for a comment.