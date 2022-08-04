5 cops from Mayiladuthurai transferred over ramp walk

TIRUCHY: All the five cops from Mayiladuthurai who walked the ramp at a fashion show recently organised by a modelling company, were transferred to various police stations on Thursday.

On Sunday, a private modelling firm organised a beauty contest at Mayiladuthurai at Sembanarkoil, where contestants from various age groups participated and also walked the ramp.

In an impromptu move, the organisers also requested the police personnel who were on duty to participate in the ramp walk and five cops from Sembanarkoil police station, identified as SSI Subramanian, women cops Renuka, Aswini and Nithya Seela and constable Srinivasan obliged. The video of the cops at the show, however went viral and also garnered a lot of negative reviews.

On Thursday, SP G Jawahar transferred all the five to different stations. SSI Subramanian was transferred to Manalmedu station, Renuka to Mayiladuthurai station, Aswini to Sirkazhi station, Nithya Seela to Kuttalam station and Srinivasan to Kollidam station.

Sources from the SP’s office said that the cops who were on security duty accepted what the organisers said in a state of excitement but it amounted to breach of duty and hence had to be transferred. All the five police personnel have been asked to report to duty with immediate effect.