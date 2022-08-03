OPS demands to appoint 75% local people in NLC

CHENNAI: Former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged the DMK government to take steps in appointing local people to the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) here.

Pointing out that Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand have already ordered the private firms to appoint 75% of local people, the AIADMK leader, in a statement, said people in Tamil Nadu were shocked to hear the NLC is planning to appoint 299 engineers from other states.

Stating that several local people in Neyveli have given their land for the growth of NLC, Panneerselvam said though NLC had promised jobs for those people, till now it has not been implemented. "Most of the people, who offered their land, were appointed on a contract basis only,” he said.

Stating that despite Tamil Nadu having several qualified engineers it was unfair for NLC to appoint persons from other states, the AIADMK 'coordinator' said it was regretful to note that the DMK government has not raised its voice in connection with the appointment of persons from other states.

The AIADMK leader also pointed out that of the 299 engineers, who will be appointed in NLC, not even a single person was from Tamil Nadu

"The Chief Minister should immediately intervene and prevail upon the Union Government for taking steps to appoint 75% of engineers from Tamil Nadu in NLC,” he added.