No chance: Annamalai on BJP, DMK alliance

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday said that there is no possibility for the national party to align with the ruling DMK in the state.

Addressing reporters at party headquarters here on Tuesday, the BJP state president clarified that there are several policy level contrasts between the DMK and the BJP and there is no possibility for these parties to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together.

The reaction from the BJP president came after reporters pointed out that there seems to be a new bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin, which was visible during the inaugural of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. However, the BJP leader dismissed the possibility of any alliance between the BJP and the DMK. Earlier, he distributed National flags to the public as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.