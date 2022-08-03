Is Annai Thamizh languishing?

Tamil faculties have also placed many suggestions to the State government that can help in decreasing the high number of failures in Tamil subject and promoting interest for Tamil language among students. Teachers urged for more class hours in a week and the addition of 10 practical marks in language subjects for Class 10 final exam. They also want a strictly enforcement of library and leisure hours meant for students, where they can pick up reading habit. Speaking to DT Next, a few teachers, pointed out, “We have to motivate students to participate in Tamil competitions held by the State, as the interest among students is still poor.”