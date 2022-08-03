Drop idea of hiking power tariff every year: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Tuesday urged the state government to drop the idea of increasing power tariff every year. Taking to Twitter, Ramadoss said, “For the current year, the Tangedco has increased the electricity tariff by up to 52 per cent and still people have not recovered from the shock. Under the circumstances, the Tangedco had submitted recommendations to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulation Commission (TNERC) to hike electricity tariff every year by 6 per cent.” Ramadoss said that in Tamil Nadu the salary of more than 90 per cent of people does not increase by 6 per cent annually and even the electricity manufacturing charges do not increase by six per cent annually.